Frances Buzynski

July 9, 1936 - February 24, 2022

Frances Buzynski, 85, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Frances “Francie” Buzynski was born July 9, 1936, in Columbus to Frank and Josephine (Sturek) Buzynski. She attended grade school at St. Anthony's and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1954. After graduating, Francie went to work for Liberty Cleaners and New World Inn. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she participated in Perpetual Adoration. Francie enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and special friend and neighbor, Mary Ellen Watchorn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and two brothers.

Per Francie's request, please do not send flowers. Instead, designate memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church.