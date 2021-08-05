Frances Prazan

Frances C. Prazan
June 4, 1942 - August 1, 2021
Frances C. Prazan, 79, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Arbor Care Center (Countryside Home) in Madison, Nebraska.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska.
Frances was born on June 4, 1942, in rural Osceola County in northwest Iowa to Eugene “Gene” and Cathrine (Hodapp) Marco. Frances received her elementary education in rural Osceola County. She graduated from Sibley High School in 1961. After high school, she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, with her older sister, Mary Jean. Frances enjoyed dancing and that's where she met her future husband, Elden E. Prazan. They married on April 19, 1965, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sibley, Iowa. They lived their married life in Columbus, Nebraska.
Frances worked at Fashion Fab for many years and also worked at Walmart up until retirement in 2006. They continued to enjoy dancing. She enjoyed working with her sewing machine and spending time in the garden with Elden. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandkids.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Jeff) Hansen of Norfolk, Nebraska; son, Dwayne (fiancée Valerie Day) Prazan of Johnstown, Colorado; grandchildren, Shania of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Ryan, Garret, Alex and Madolynn of Johnstown, Colorado; brothers, Dan (Lois) Marco of Sibley, Iowa, and Paul (Leona) Marco of Bigelow, Minnesota; sister, Kathleen (Sid) Babcock of Baytown, Texas; sister-in-law, Emily Hastings of Columbus, Nebraska; many cousins in Minnesota; and grand-fur-babies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elden; infant granddaughter, Jennifer Prazan; parents; parents-in-law; brothers, Robert and Ercell Marco; sister, Mary Jean Bowers; and brothers-in-law, Fred Thalken and Homer Hastings.
Memorials can be made to Clarkson National Cemetery.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.