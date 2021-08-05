Frances Prazan

Frances C. Prazan

June 4, 1942 - August 1, 2021

Frances C. Prazan, 79, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Arbor Care Center (Countryside Home) in Madison, Nebraska.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska.

Frances was born on June 4, 1942, in rural Osceola County in northwest Iowa to Eugene “Gene” and Cathrine (Hodapp) Marco. Frances received her elementary education in rural Osceola County. She graduated from Sibley High School in 1961. After high school, she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, with her older sister, Mary Jean. Frances enjoyed dancing and that's where she met her future husband, Elden E. Prazan. They married on April 19, 1965, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sibley, Iowa. They lived their married life in Columbus, Nebraska.