Francesco Ioviero

Francesco Rosario Giovanni Ioviero

Memorial service is Saturday, March 12, 2022, will be held at John A Gentleman Funeral Home, N. 72nd St. in Omaha. Visitation is at 9 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m., luncheon to follow at the Arboretum on Farnum Drive. Final resting place will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island, New York.

Francesco Rosario Giovanni Ioviero was born in New York City on April 26, 1929, to Gaetano Ioviero from Sorrento and Rosaria Nicholetta Ietti from Reggio Calabria, Italy. Most people called him Frank. Many knew him as Pop Pop. He went to the School of Aviation Trade, then served in the Navy from 1947-1955. While on leave, he met his soulmate, Selwyn Winter, on a blind date. They were married Feb. 1, 1952.

Frank worked in the luggage industry, advancing himself from entry level to vice president of Lark Luggage. He designed luggage and leather goods, and worked with many famous designers.

Frank and Sel lived in Brooklyn, Queens and then Staten Island. Some of their happiest memories were at the shore, on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. After his wife went to live with God in March 1992, Frank began writing poetry to work through his grieving and shared those poems to help others as well. He was active in St Sylvester's Parish and with hospice. He moved to the Arboretum in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2001 to be close to his daughter and grandchildren.

He took great joy in life and loved to share it. He loved to design and create. He painted, build intricate doll house mansions, created beautiful stained glass works and continued to write poetry. He enjoyed jokes and inventing funny stories. He loved Italian music and opera, and was a fantastic cook. He loved art, food and, most of all, his family.

Left to celebrate his life are his daughter, Dr. Joan Keit of Columbus; his grandchildren, Brian Frank Keit (Joyce) of Omaha, Jessica Sarah Fauss (Brian) of Central City and Dr. Emily Rose Keit of Tampa, Florida; and his great-grandchildren, Olivia Ann Weaver, Annabelle Joan Fauss and Jameson Franklin Fauss.

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.