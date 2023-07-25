Francis William Horak

December 16, 1940 – August 20, 2022

Memorial Service: Saturday, July 29, 2023 11 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Schuyler, Jerry L. Kracl, Officiating

Visitation in the church from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday

Committal with Military Honors in Schuyler Cemetery

Lunch following in the fellowship hall

Memorials requested to the Schuyler Cemetery

Just as the sun ushers in a new beginning and the sunset marks the ending so it was for Francis William Horak, son of Frank and Emily (Slavik) Horak. His sunrise was on December 16, 1940 in Columbus, Nebraska, and his sunset occurred on Aug. 20, 2022, at the Veteran's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he died at the age of 81 years, 8 months and 4 days.

Francis began his school years at rural school District #15 in Colfax County. He was active in 4-H where he won the Nebraska State Tractor Driving contest at age 15 earning an all-expense paid trip to the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago in 1956. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1958. He then enrolled at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln just as the specter of the Vietnam War appeared on the horizon. Unwilling to wait for the inevitable draft notice, he put his college career on hold and enlisted with the Nebraska Beef State Company on February 27, 1962, leaving for training at San Diego. His naval training as a Seabee was completed in Port Hueneme, California. His unit was deployed to Saigon, Vietnam, in November 1962. Francis was honorably discharged from active naval service as a petty officer second class on June 24, 1966. During his four and one-half years in the service, Francis spent three years and seven months in Vietnam. He was awarded three Armed Forces Expeditionary awards, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct award.

He completed his education at UN-L graduating with a bachelor's of science in Mechanical Engineering in 1972 and earned his master's degree in Material Science. As a senior process engineer, he joined Allis Chalmers at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1977.

On Nov. 16, 1998 he was united in marriage to Mary Chamulak in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were married 23 years residing in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Vacationing throughout the United States, they were always the happiest returning to Waukesha because “There's no place like home.”

Survivors include: his wife Mary; brothers: Dr. Willis (Dr. Virginia) Horak of Tucson, Arizona; Dr. Willard Horak of Schuyler, Nebraska; nephew Dr. Matthew (Dr. Wan Bae) Horak of Seattle, Washington; niece Dr. Katherine (Robert Butrico) Horak of Fort Collins, Colorado; and step-son Nicholas (Melanie) Chamulak of Lodi, Calirornia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Emily Horak; parents-in-law Albert and Marcella Gerstmeier.

Kracl Funeral chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.