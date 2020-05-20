Frank Brabec

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center, with the Rev. Sean Timmerman and Monsignor Adrian Herbek as concelebrants. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Services are open to the public, but social distancing rules apply, with limited seating. Committal in St. Francis Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #125.

Frank Bernard Brabec was born on Thursday, Feb. 8, 1943, to Frank Rudolph Brabec and Martha Lavicky Brabec in David City. At the age of seven, he was diagnosed with polio and sent to Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was in the first iron lung in Omaha where he remained for six months. When he left the hospital, there were over 200 iron lung patients in his ward. He graduated from the last class of St. Mary's High School in 1961. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard of Nebraska where he served with the 3rd Battalion 3rd Regiment at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Shortly after basic training, his unit was activated during the Bay of Pigs Conflict while he served at Fort Carson, Colorado as a specialist fourth class 24 Medical Company (air ambulance). Frank was honorably discharged then returned home to farm with his father.