Frank Laska

Frank M. Laska

February 23, 1934 – November 16, 2020

Frank M. Laska, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. The family will not be present for the visitation. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman Post # 84, American Legion Honor Guard.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.

Frank was born Feb. 23, 1934, to Stanley and Mary (Gembica) Laska in Silver Creek, Nebraska. He grew up and attended grade school and high school in Silver Creek. After graduation, he worked for Consumers Public Power, later known as Loup Public Power District, before serving two years in the United States Army.