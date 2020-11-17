Frank Reichmuth Jr.

Frank J. Reichmuth Jr.

December 30, 1933 – November 13, 2020

Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, died Nov. 13, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.

He was born Dec. 30, 1933, as the ninth child of Frank A. and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth Sr., at the family farm one-half mile north of Leigh, Nebraska.

Due to the COVID virus outbreak, please note there will not be a visitation. The immediate family only will be at the private funeral mass. The mass will be live-streamed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page, provided internet connection is available. If you wish to pay your respects to Frank in a safe and social distanced way, the funeral procession will go from the church through downtown Leigh on the way to the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Frank attended rural grade school in Colfax County and the Hillsiding School in Platte County. He was a 1951 graduate of Leigh High School, where he participated in track, football and basketball, having a pretty good hook shot. He served in the United States Army from January 1955 to January 1957, taking his basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and spending most of his service time at Camp Hanford in Richland, Washington.