Frank Sock

March 10, 1925 - December 20, 2022

Frank Sock, 97, died at his home at Prairie Village in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Lawrence Church in Silver Creek. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday with a 10:30 a.m. rosary, all at the church. Burial is in St. Lawrence Cemetery with military honors by The Silver Creek American Legion Post 263.

Frank was born at his parent's farm near Silver Creek, Nebraska, on March 10, 1925. He was the second of six children born to Adam and Mary (Koziol) Sock. Frank was a lifelong resident of Silver Creek. Although he moved to Columbus in his later years to be closer to his niece, his heart belonged to Silver Creek. He loved attending Mass there, riding around town to “see what's going on,” stopping for a meal at the local café and visiting with residents.

Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1951. He was a 65-year member of the American Legion and was very proud of his association with his fellow veterans at Silver Creek Post 263. Frank volunteered at many Legion events and spent endless hours organizing and calling weekly bingo games as a fundraiser for the Post.

Frank worked for 30 years on the track crew for Union Pacific Railroad until retiring in 1982. He then became the primary caregiver to his ailing mother and his special needs brother.

Frank was an avid Nebraska Husker fan. He always made sure others knew when Husker football and volleyball games were being televised. He was also a diligent follower of Twin River football and basketball, reading every newspaper report of their games from top to bottom.

Frank is survived by nieces and nephew, Jeannette (Steve) Hollinrake, David (Beverly) Rosenthal, Deb (Rick) Curtis, Cindy (Kip) Colony, Erin Lombard, Teresa (Craig) Moerer, Kathy (Jay) Reinhardt, Mary Beth (Phil) Andrews and Jenny (Chip) McKinzie. Frank is also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and all five siblings, Louis, RoseMary O'Hearn, Agnes Rosenthal, Esther Dworak and Alphonse.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska.

The family wishes to thank Doctor Luke Lemke, the CCH Hospice Team and the staff at Prairie Village in Columbus for blessing Frank's life with such wonderful care.

