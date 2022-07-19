Fred Chittenden

July 30, 1942 - July 16, 2022

Fred Chittenden, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

Fred was born July 30, 1942, in Wichita, Kansas to F. Max and Barbara (Vining) Chittenden. He worked at NPPD for more than 50 years. Fred was an active member of the Columbus community and Trinity Lutheran Church. He adored his four Shih Tzu dogs. Fred enjoyed playing pickle ball, golf, tennis, NASCAR and Husker football and volleyball.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Evelyn Chittenden; sister, Linda (Gary) Basinger; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Paws & Claws Adoption Center or to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com