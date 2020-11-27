Gail Mead

May 10, 1936 - November 20, 2020

Gail Mead, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus of natural (non-COVID) causes.

A celebration of life will be held next year in Columbus. There will be an open bar.

Gail was born on May 10, 1936, to Jorgen and Elphie Miller in Fargo, North Dakota. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, she went to work in human resources for the telephone company, eventually landing in Omaha. She was set up on a blind date with her future husband, Bob, by his aunt Honnie as they were the only two single people over the age of 30 left in eastern Nebraska. They were married on Dec. 28, 1967, at the insistence of her husband for tax purposes.

After her nuptials, Gail moved to Columbus and quickly became disenchanted with housework. She joined every group, club, committee or organization she could find. As her youngest succinctly told her kindergarten class, “My mom is a homemaker that's never home.” She was involved with countless bridge groups, the Federated Church, the Columbus Public Library, the Lied Center in Lincoln and many other organizations and clubs.