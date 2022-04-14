Garnet Goedeken Apr 14, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Garnet GoedekenMay 28, 1935 – April 12, 2022 Tags Garnet Goedeken Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 58 AP Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 58 Watch Now: Lyft joins Uber with gas fee AP Watch Now: Lyft joins Uber with gas fee Boats crash into Philippines bridge during flooding AP Boats crash into Philippines bridge during flooding