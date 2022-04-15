Garnet Goedeken

May 28, 1935 - April 12, 2022

Garnet Goedeken, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:45 a.m., at the church.

Garnet Marie Goedeken was born May 28, 1935, in Hordville, Nebraska, to JL “Lud” and Clara Marie (Jurgens) Bengtson. She graduated from Hordville High School in 1953 and worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Columbus until 1955. On Dec. 11, 1955, Garnet was united in marriage to Darrel Goedeken at the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville. The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where Garnet worked at the state hospital. They later moved to Bellwood and Central City, Nebraska, before moving to Columbus where they would finally make their permanent home.

Garnet worked for Kmart for 18 years and after the store closed in Columbus, worked for Country General until her retirement. Garnet was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She cherished her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them at their cabin at Goedeken Lake. She loved spending time with her extended family too. Garnet volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was an avid Husker fan, and loved to go bowling and spending time with the friends she made at Westbrook Lanes.

Garnet is survived by son, Richard (Wendy) Goedeken of Omaha; son, Loren (Michelle) Goedeken of Hebron; son, Daniel (Pam) Goedeken of Columbus; daughter, LeAnn Goedeken of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrea (Alex Cortes) Hinrichs, Del (Jessie) Goedeken, Sarita (John) Panowicz, Sara (Nathan) Wood, Richie Goedeken, Zachary (Tiffanie) Goedeken and Caleb (Kayla Jackson) Goedeken; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Lilly, Rylan, Annabelle, Raelynn and Adeline; brother, Jerrold Bengtson of Caldwell, Idaho; brother, Larry (Sue) Bengston of Aurora; brother, Dale (Penny) Bengtson of Hordville; sister, Dorothy Weeks of Omaha; sister-in-law, Lucile Bengtson of Aurora; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Bengtson of York.

Garnet was preceded in death by parents, JL “Lud” and Clara Bengtson; husband, Darrel Goedeken; brothers, JM “Pete” Bengtson and Willis Bengtson; sisters, Janice (Harry) Thomas and Iola (Milburn) Fowler; sisters-in-law, Mildred Bengston and Janice Bengtson; and brother-in-law, Dennis Weeks.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com