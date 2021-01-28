Garry Retzlaff

September 17, 1951 - January 26, 2021

Garry Retzlaff, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Garry L. Retzlaff was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Gilbert and Pearl (Wichman) Retzlaff. He was baptized and confirmed in O'Neill. He graduated from O'Neill High School. On Dec. 29, 1973, Garry was united in marriage to Diane Jundt at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton, Nebraska. The couple moved to Butte in 1975, to St. Paul in 1990 and then to Columbus in 2013.

Garry worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation for 37 years in Butte/Spencer and St. Paul, retiring in 2009. His favorite job was plowing snow! He loved watching college and pro football. He attended all sports involving his children and grandchildren as long as possible. Garry was a 37-year kidney transplant survivor; of all of his other physical problems, only the kidney never failed.