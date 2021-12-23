Gary Ashby

Gary H. Ashby

July 8, 1935 - December 21, 2021

Gary H. Ashby, 86, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Nebraksa, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove, Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Gary Hankerson Ashby, son of Roy H. and Lucille Marie (Casselman) Ashby, was born on July 8, 1935, at home on the family farm in Pierce County, north of Meadow Grove, Nebraska. The family later moved to Newman Grove, Nebraska, where Gary attended Newman Grove Public School through the 10th grade.

On July 7, 1953, Gary was inducted into the United States Navy. He served honorably until his discharge on June 1, 1956. Following his honorable discharge Gary continued living and working in California before moving to Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked for Behlen Mfg. Co. Gary then moved to Colorado where he worked on a traveling crew that erected microwave towers and steel buildings. Gary returned to Newman Grove and worked for Lindsay Manufacturing in its tire plant. Later he began working for the City of Newman Grove. His final job, which was also his most fulfilling, was working at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home doing maintenance and retired in 2006.

Gary loved to fish and was an avid bird watcher. Although he liked many songbirds, there were others that he did not care for. Gary had his kitchen window set up so that he could watch his bird feeders and the birds that enjoyed them. If a bird came that he did not like, he always had his rifle ready to eliminate them. Gary also enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. He was a member of the American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove. Although Gary was not a member of a church, he was a believer in his savior Jesus Christ.

Gary is survived by his siblings, Larry (Lorraine) Ashby of Newman Grove and Linda (Jim) Scheffler of St. Edward; sister-in-law, Lucy Ashby of Hooper; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia (Harry) Dreifurst and Velma (Donald Dreifurst) Schupe; brother, Lyle Ashby; niece, Sandra Szelag; and nephew, Tim Ashby.

