Gary A. Ball
October 5, 1938- July 20, 2021
Gary A. Ball, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., on July 29, 2021, at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St., Columbus, Nebraska. Military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
Gary A. Ball was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Culbertson, Nebraska, on the farm to Kenneth and Ethel (Breitling) Ball. The second of seven children, they moved to Bertrand, Nebraska, in 1944. He graduated from Bertrand High School in 1956.
Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and served for 20 years. Basic training was at Lackland AFB, and from there he attended numerous trainings/schools in National Security, languages and field ops. He graduated in 1962 as 2nd Lieutenant and was assigned to Kirtland AFB, where his time there included survival training schools and preparation for Pilot school at Vance AFB.
In 1964, he was selected and trained as one of only 18 pilots in the Nation to fly the Elite RF-57F high altitude airplanes. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he flew 284 successful combat missions in the F-100 Super Sabre, and was awarded medals in Meritorious Service, Extraordinary Achievement and Heroism. The family was then stationed at Woodbridge AFB and Upper Heyford AFB, in England, where he began flying F-111's, ending at Mountain Home AFB where he was Head of Disaster Preparedness. He was Honorably discharged in 1979 with the rank of captain. He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics Business Admin. in 1974, followed by his Master of Science Degree at University of Northern Colorado in 1979.
Gary was united in marriage to the love of his life, Nora Skarnelis, on Aug. 12, 1962. To this union three children were born, Lija, Andra and Loren. After retirement, the family lived in the states of Idaho, Indiana, and back to Nebraska in 1983. He worked as a pilot for Mountain West Airlines, Columbus Air Services and Douglas & Lomason. In 1997, Nora and him re-retired to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, then moved back to Columbus, Nebraska, in 2011.
Gary enjoyed spending time with family and friends; reading and researching everything; tinkering with computers and cars; his favorite foods Escargot, chicken & dumplings and homemade cookies his daughters spoiled him with; spending time with his beloved cat Charlie; telling amazing stories, and being a member of the Sky Roamers club. He was a character not to forget. Period.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nora Ball of Columbus, Nebraska; mother, Ethel Ball of Bertrand, Nebraska; daughters, Lija (Doug) Pittman of Coyle, Washington, Andra (Hayden) Eilers of Columbus, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Ashley Eilers, Shane Leathers, Clayton (Cecelia) Eilers, Jonah Henness and Kelsey Rehrmann; six great-grandchildren, Isaiah Eilers, Talon Eilers, Lyric Leathers, Serenity Shelton, Taylor Shelton and Kiedis Gronenthal; siblings, Norman (Edelia) Ball, Sharon Johnson, Sheila Seyfried, Richard (Lisa) Ball and Shelly Ball; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Loren Ball; his father, Kenneth Ball; sister, Shirley Forster; and brother-in-law, Gary Johnson.
Memorials may be given to V.A. Veterans Home.
