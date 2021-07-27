Gary A. Ball

October 5, 1938- July 20, 2021

Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and served for 20 years. Basic training was at Lackland AFB, and from there he attended numerous trainings/schools in National Security, languages and field ops. He graduated in 1962 as 2nd Lieutenant and was assigned to Kirtland AFB, where his time there included survival training schools and preparation for Pilot school at Vance AFB.

In 1964, he was selected and trained as one of only 18 pilots in the Nation to fly the Elite RF-57F high altitude airplanes. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he flew 284 successful combat missions in the F-100 Super Sabre, and was awarded medals in Meritorious Service, Extraordinary Achievement and Heroism. The family was then stationed at Woodbridge AFB and Upper Heyford AFB, in England, where he began flying F-111's, ending at Mountain Home AFB where he was Head of Disaster Preparedness. He was Honorably discharged in 1979 with the rank of captain. He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics Business Admin. in 1974, followed by his Master of Science Degree at University of Northern Colorado in 1979.