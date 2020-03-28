Gary Becker
Gary Becker

Gary Becker

March 29, 1944-March 14, 2020

Gary Becker, 75, of Columbus, passed away March 14, 2020.

He was born in Creighton on March 29, 1944, to the late Ernest and Mildred (Morlan) Becker.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Becker; two sons, Gary Jr. (Stephanie) and Erik Becker; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and countless other family members.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Becker; sister, Betty Hansen.

