Gary Blessen

February 6, 1946-October 8, 2020

Gary Blessen, 74, of Creston, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in Creston.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), rural Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page. Broadcast will begin approximately five minutes prior to the service.

Gary Blessen was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Ernie and Elsie (Hellbusch) Blessen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Gary attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Creston High School, attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated from Kearney State College. On Feb. 14, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Judy Korte at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.