Gary Brandt

Nov. 30, 1955 - June 20, 2020

Gary Brandt, 64, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in the Columbus Cemetery. Services will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are suggested.

Gary Raymond Brandt was born Nov. 30, 1955 in Albion to William Jr. and Elizabeth (Cook) Brandt. He attended grade school at St. Anthony's. Gary went to work for the railroad at a young age. He was married to Lynn Benne in 1974. To this union, Gary's two children were born: Heather and Justin.

Gary was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the Patriot Guard and was a Camp Pawnee board member. He enjoyed attending the various activities that his grandkids were involved in and was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider. He enjoyed spending time with his four-legged best friends: Kya and Meggie.