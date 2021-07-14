Gary Brezina
August 6, 1947-July 11, 2021
Gary Brezina of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Sunday July 11, 2021, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City, Nebraska.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 14, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Gary was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leonard and Arlene (Cernusak) Brezina. He attended school in Butler County and graduated from Schuyler High School.
After attending Wayne State College, Gary decided farming was the way he wanted to spend his life. On Jan. 24,1986, he married Patricia Bartholomew. They lived in Columbus and he continued farming in Butler County. Along with farming, he was an avid fisherman and hunter, and Nebraska football fan, truly enjoying the good life in rural America.
Gary is survived by his wife, Patricia of Columbus, Nebraska; two daughters, Katie and her fiancé Dustin Garth of Lincoln, Nebraksa, and Laura (Jeffery) Sprunk of Columbus, Nebraska; and three sons, Daniel Brezina, Joseph (Janel) Gragert and Kevin Gragert, all of Columbus, Nebraska. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Alec, Dustin, Sara, Landon, McKinlee and Maxon with #9, Amelia, on the way; sister, Kathy (Rodger) Treat of Colorado; and one nephew, Boston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Arlene Brezina.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.