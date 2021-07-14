Gary Brezina

August 6, 1947-July 11, 2021

Gary Brezina of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Sunday July 11, 2021, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City, Nebraska.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 14, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Gary was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leonard and Arlene (Cernusak) Brezina. He attended school in Butler County and graduated from Schuyler High School.

After attending Wayne State College, Gary decided farming was the way he wanted to spend his life. On Jan. 24,1986, he married Patricia Bartholomew. They lived in Columbus and he continued farming in Butler County. Along with farming, he was an avid fisherman and hunter, and Nebraska football fan, truly enjoying the good life in rural America.