Gary Burmood

Gary Lee Burmood

March 1, 1944 - February 17, 2022

Gary Lee Burmood, 77, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa.

A celebration of life for Gary will be held at Estherville Lutheran Church in Estherville, Iowa, on Saturday, April 9. A short memorial service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska, on Saturday, July 2. Additional information can be found at henryolsonfuneral.com.

Gary was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 1, 1944.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Linda, currently residing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son, Ron (Jill) Burmood of Harrisburg, South Dakota; grandson, Zach Burmood of Harrisburg, South Dakota; son-in-law, Phil Wolf of New River, Arizona; granddaughter, Emilee Wolf of New River, Arizona; his sister, Judy (Tom) Lukassen of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Ron (Kate) Burke of Visalia, California; sister-in-law, Jackie Burmood of Westminster, Colorado; and other beloved relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi Lynn Wolf; his brothers, Lee R. (Sonny) Burmood and Robert D. Burmood; his parents, Lee C. and Ferne (Price) Burmood; parents-in-law, Earl and Alice (Myers) Burke; grandparents; uncles and aunts.