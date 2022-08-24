Gary Hiermeier

1948 - 2022

Gary Hiermeier, 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Cindy, of 55 years and his family.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil service all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Gary was born in 1948 to Clarence and Mabel (Vincent) Hiermeier in Columbus. He lived his whole life in Columbus and attended Columbus Public Schools. On Nov. 19, 1967, Gary was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cindy Keil, at St. Anthony's.

Gary started his career at Becton Dickenson, then onto Behlen's where he worked in quality control. During this time, he was also employed by Kluck's Feedlot. He later went on to work at Appleton's with a supervisor position in quality control. Gary later returned to Behlen's and retired at the age of 65. Gary enjoyed fishing, gardening and Husker football. He took pride in building a home for his family.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Tracy (Rob) Gasper; daughter, Andrea (Mike) Creswell; grandchildren, Jacy, Nicole (Alex), Jared and Britlyn Gasper and Victor and Asher Creswell; great-grandson, Nolan Micek; sister, Shirley Phillips; sister-in-law, Kathy (John) Klug; brother, Fred Drummond; and brother-in-law, Jay (Michelle) Keil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aron Hiermeier; brothers, Melvin, Ernie, George and Ray Donald Drummond, Bill and Donald Hiermeier; and sisters, Marcella Kuhn, Luella Farnum and Mary Lou Chabbo.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com