Gary Rhoads

March 15, 1950 - December 30, 2021

Gary Rhoads, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. Interment with military honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery in York, Nebraska, following the service.

Gary Lee Rhoads was born March 15, 1950, in York, Nebraska, to Robert and Dorothy (Collingham) Rhoads. He graduated from York High School in 1969. On Aug. 25, 1969, Gary entered the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on April 21, 1975. Gary was united in marriage to Rosemary Dine who preceded him in death.

Gary was a semi-professional truck driver, driving trucks for many business in Texas and Nebraska. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. Gary was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of DAV.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Tera (Bobby Jensen) Smith of York; daughter, Katlyn Brown of St. Joseph, Missouri; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Biba of Exeter; and six nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Rhoads; wife, Rosemary Rhoads; granddaughter, Jordyn Brown; brothers, Donald and Robert Rhoads; and sister, Connie DeVoss.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

