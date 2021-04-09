Gayle Cattau

Gayle Lee Cattau

February 8, 1945 - February 8, 2021

Gayle was born on Feb. 8, 1945, to Edgar and Vernetta (Grotelueschen) Cattau. He was joined a few years later by his sister, Sheryl (Bruce) Channer. Gayle spent his youth in his birthplace in Columbus, Nebraska. Gayle received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in 1967. After a few years of teaching, he spent his career in the insurance industry. On Dec. 19, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Janet Louise Perkins. They raised one daughter, Carey (Todd) DeBasio; and two sons, Craig (Sarah Allen) and Chris (Ben Taylor). Gayle and Janet began their married life living in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Denver, Seattle, Omaha, The Villages in Florida and St. Louis were called home during their 54 years of marriage, resulting in long time friendships through the years.