Gayle Cattau

Gayle Lee Cattau
February 8, 1945 - February 8, 2021
On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Gayle Lee Cattau, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on his 76th birthday.
Private family burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on April 10, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St., Columbus, Nebraska, 68601.
Gayle was born on Feb. 8, 1945, to Edgar and Vernetta (Grotelueschen) Cattau. He was joined a few years later by his sister, Sheryl (Bruce) Channer. Gayle spent his youth in his birthplace in Columbus, Nebraska. Gayle received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in 1967. After a few years of teaching, he spent his career in the insurance industry. On Dec. 19, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Janet Louise Perkins. They raised one daughter, Carey (Todd) DeBasio; and two sons, Craig (Sarah Allen) and Chris (Ben Taylor). Gayle and Janet began their married life living in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Denver, Seattle, Omaha, The Villages in Florida and St. Louis were called home during their 54 years of marriage, resulting in long time friendships through the years.
Gayle had a passion for all sports. During his youth he played baseball and basketball. Once a papa, he adored nothing more than cheering on his five grandchildren, Emerson and Ben DeBasio and Connor, Cooper and Caroline Cattau. He also loved golfing with his buddies, watching Husker football, Cardinal baseball, dancing with his wife and cherry milkshakes.
Gayle was known for his dazzling blue eyes, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.