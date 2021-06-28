Gene Lee Novak

The first-born son of Frank and Verla Novak, Gene was born May 2, 1933, on their family farm in Pender, Nebraska. Following his service in the Army in 1953-1955, he married Ruth Rihanek on May 15, 1955. After one year of majoring in electrical engineering at the University of Nebraska, Gene knew that farming was in his occupational DNA. He and Ruth moved to their family farm in Leigh, Nebraska, where they proudly parented two children, LaJean and Bob. Novak family life rotated around the seasons of farm life—sowing and reaping, praying for rain, raising livestock and equipment repair. As a mechanical whiz and inventor, Gene enjoyed many hours working in his shop. He once told Ruth that he would never live long enough to build all the things he had in his mind.