Gene Miller

Gene L. Miller

April 29, 1942 – November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Viola Miller; stepfather, Edgar Johnson; and sister, Vivian Elliott.

Survived by his wife of 58 years, Dee Miller; son, Shawn (Maureen) Miller; daughter, Jodi (Brad) Holen; grandchildren, Brittany Holen, Morgan Holen, Joshua Miller and Shayla Miller; brother Norman Miller and many other friends and relatives.

Memorials in Gene's name can be made to the American Heart Association. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, www.heafeyheafey.com

