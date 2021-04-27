 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gene Miller
0 comments

Gene Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gene Miller

Gene L. Miller

April 29, 1942 – November 4, 2020

The family of Gene L. Miller invites his friends and family to attend a celebration of his life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the West Center Chapel. Please come ready to share memories, laugh at the good times and remember the full life he lived. No need to send flowers or wear formal attire, in fact; please wear Husker attire if you have it - we all know he was a huge fan.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News