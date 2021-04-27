Gene Miller

Gene L. Miller

April 29, 1942 – November 4, 2020

The family of Gene L. Miller invites his friends and family to attend a celebration of his life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the West Center Chapel. Please come ready to share memories, laugh at the good times and remember the full life he lived. No need to send flowers or wear formal attire, in fact; please wear Husker attire if you have it - we all know he was a huge fan.