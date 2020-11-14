Gene Steffensmeier

Gene J. Steffensmeier

August 21, 1942 – November 11, 2020

Gene J. Steffensmeier, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Church with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Livestreaming of the Mass and online condolences will be found at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Gene was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ed and Helen (Heimann) Steffensmeier. He grew up in Dodge, Nebraska, and graduated from Dodge High School in 1960. After high school, Gene received his business degree from Creighton University in 1964. Gene moved back to Dodge and managed the former Farmers Garage car dealership until it closed in 2013.

Gene married Peg Rogers on June 2, 1973, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Nebraska. In 1981, Gene started Gene Steffy Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram in Fremont. The family moved to Fremont in 1995. Gene expanded his business in 2003 and started Gene Steffy Ford in Columbus, Nebraska.