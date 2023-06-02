Genon R. Crook

December 22, 1938 - May 31, 2023

Genon R. Crook, 84, widow of Kenneth, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at David Place in David City.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, June 3 at the United Methodist Church in Rising City with Pastor Dale Coates officiating. Burial of ashes in the Circle Mound Cemetery.

Per Genon's wishes, she was cremated.

Genon was born on Dec. 22, 1938, at Columbus, Nebraska, to Lester and Mildred (Pool) Selden. She attended country schools Summit District #88 and Fairfiew #22 before graduating from Rising City High School in 1956.

On June 30, 1957, she married Kenneth E. Crook at the United Methodist Church in Rising City. Four children were born to this union. In her early years, Genon worked at Bernts Cafe in Shelby and at Dales Electronics in Columbus. She later went to work for Rising City Public Schools as a bus driver, retiring after 28 years of service.

Genon was a member of the UMC Women's group, The Friendship Club and the Eastern Star. She was very active in the community, always willing to volunteer to help out in any local and family activities that required an extra hand.

Genon is survived by her children, Rod (Carla) Crook, Shari Schroeder, Cindy (Mark) Dahl and Susan (Tony) Martin; her two foreign exchange daughters, Glacia (John) Steckelberg and Liana (Ricardo) Hermes Bonini; four grandchildren, Scott Crook, Jordon (Lindsey) Crook, Aaron and Nathan Dahl; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Karter, Ava, Connelly and Asher Crook, Preston, Jaelyn, Timerree and Beckham Crook, Sophia and Leela Steckelberg and Bruna Hermes Bonini; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Selden and Viola Kroft; brother-in-law, Harry Crook; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth in 1994; son-in-law, Jerry Schroeder; brother, Gerald Selden; parents-in-law, Earl and Evelyn Crook; sister-in-law, Janice Crook; and brother-in-law, Don Kroft.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.