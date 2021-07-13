George Bixenmann Jr.

Age 77

George Bixenmann Jr., 77, of Norfolk, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk, Nebraska. Father Scott Schilmoeller will be officiating the service. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Interment will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.