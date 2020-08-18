× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Brockhaus

August 10, 1928-August 16, 2020

George Brockhaus, 92, of Humphrey, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The funeral service and graveside service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family or donor's choice.

George was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Humphrey, to Bernard and Theresa (Wemhoff) Brockhaus. He graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1946. On Dec. 14, 1950, George entered the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Overseas Bar. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 11, 1952.