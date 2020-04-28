George J. Pelster
May 6, 1945 - April 23, 2020
George J. Pelster, age 74, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Omaha.
A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska with Rev. Joeseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will still be on Thursday, April 30, from 2-8 p.m., at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present. There will be a private vigil service at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Interment is in Parish Cemetery in Raeville with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
The Vigil Service and Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday for the Vigil and 11 am on Monday for the Mass. To access the Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/McKownFH.
George Joseph Pelster was born May 6, 1945 in Neligh, Nebraska, to Cyril and Viola Pelster and passed away April 23rd, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the oldest of 15 children and attended St. John the Baptist School, where he graduated in 1963. Shortly after, George entered the Navy where he served three years during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1966. In 1968, he married the love of his life Linda Marie Wildes and they moved to Columbus. Their son Shane George Pelster, the biggest joy of their life, was born in 1973.
George was a kind, patient, humble, and gentle man who was a friend to all. In his high school years he was known for boxing with his brothers. The success of George and his brothers would lead to the establishment of one of the most successful group of brothers in boxing history and in 2001 the Pelster family was honored as the Midwest Golden Gloves Champion Family. His love of sports continued into his son's youth sports where he coached for several years. Many of his players refer to him as their best coach to this day. He had a 43 year career with Moormans Mfg & ADM, retiring in 2012. His later years were spent with his loving wife Linda by his side watching high school and Cornhusker sports, fishing lakes dry, vacationing in Padre Island, Texas and in the Caribbean, or just enjoying life with a cold beer in his hand at his lake. George lived his life with his eyes on the future and a bright smile, always more than willing to lend his time for anyone, for anything.
His most fond memories were of his time with his family. He loved watching Shane's baseball, basketball, soccer, and football games. He was never too tired after a long day's work to play ball with his son. George loved going to his grandchildren's activities; Jack's baseball games, Chloe's basketball games, and Allie's tennis matches, cheering them on. He spent precious time with young Kaiya in his arms, feeding and reading her books. In the summer, long days were spent at the lake chasing them around, fishing, and going on never-ending boat rides.
George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Pelster; son, Shane (Stephanie) Pelster; grandchildren Jack, Chloe and Kaiya Pelster and Allie Linville, brothers Dick (Kay), Ralph (Deb), Cyril Jr. (Joyce), Roger (Julie), Steve (Jeanette), Jim (Janet), Vic, Ted (Julie), Ron (Jenifer), Bill (Linette), and Marty (Becky); sisters Carol (George), Joan (Dan), Anne (Ed), and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is welcomed home into God's arms by his father Cyril Pelster; mother Viola Pelster; baby sister Anna; niece Erin Pelster; brother-in-laws Ron Vanourney, George Busteed and Dan Harmon; and sister-in-law Karen Pelster.
We find peace knowing that George is up in heaven fishing and landing ‘Walter' right now with a big smile on his face.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com
