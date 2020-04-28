George Pelster

George was a kind, patient, humble, and gentle man who was a friend to all. In his high school years he was known for boxing with his brothers. The success of George and his brothers would lead to the establishment of one of the most successful group of brothers in boxing history and in 2001 the Pelster family was honored as the Midwest Golden Gloves Champion Family. His love of sports continued into his son's youth sports where he coached for several years. Many of his players refer to him as their best coach to this day. He had a 43 year career with Moormans Mfg & ADM, retiring in 2012. His later years were spent with his loving wife Linda by his side watching high school and Cornhusker sports, fishing lakes dry, vacationing in Padre Island, Texas and in the Caribbean, or just enjoying life with a cold beer in his hand at his lake. George lived his life with his eyes on the future and a bright smile, always more than willing to lend his time for anyone, for anything.