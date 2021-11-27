Georgia K. Jasper

January 14, 1949 – November 24, 2021

Georgia K. Jasper, 72, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the McKown Funeral Home. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery.

Georgia was born Jan. 14, 1949 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Neal and Bonnie (Murray) Drum. She grew up in Columbus where she graduated from Columbus High in 1967. Georgia was united in marriage to Gregory Jasper on July 17, 1968, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. They lived in various locations while Greg was in the Army and working in various cities. They returned to Columbus in 1984.

Along with raising her family, Georgia worked at Columbus Public School for 26 years in various positions. She enjoyed her grandchildren. She found comfort living in Columbus.

She is survived by daughter, Amy (Curt) Crinklaw of Omaha; son, Aaron (Melissa) Jasper of Lincoln; son, Anthony Jasper of Columbus; six grandchildren, Nick, Jaime, Bailey, Korbin, Sophia and Harper; brother, Greg (Denette) Drum of Columbus; and sister, Gerri (Chuck) Putnam of Columbus.

Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, Greg Jasper; parents, Neal and Bonnie Drum; and brother, Gary Drum.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.