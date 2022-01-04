Gerald 'Gerry' Czarnick

January 20, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Gerry was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Monroe, Nebraska, to John and Elizabeth (Drozd) Czarnick. He grew up in Genoa where he graduated from Genoa High School in 1955. He then graduated from Milford Technical School. He worked at Cushmans in Lincoln. He was united in marriage to Connie Scherzinger on April 26, 1958, in Seward. In 1962, they moved to Columbus and began his career at Dale Electronics where he worked until his retirement in 1996. He worked on many patented innovations while at Dale Electronics. Throughout his career and hobbies, he continued to invent, fix and challenge himself. Gerry was an avid Model A collector. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, shooting and reloading. He was involved in several Polish polka bands in the area. He also repaired over 600 violins over the years. Gerry and Connie were founding members of St. Isidore Catholic Church.