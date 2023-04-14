Gerald ‘Jerry' Michael Hilton

October 14, 1955 - April 11, 2023

Gerald “Jerry” Michael Hilton died peacefully at his home in Columbus on Thursday, April 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after battling cancer for three years.

Jerry was born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He attended Shenandoah High School graduating in 1973. Jerry went on to work several jobs in sales. After moving to Omaha, he worked at Vickers Hydraulics from 1987 until it's closing in 1999. On Aug. 8, 1992, he married Theresa in Columbus. Jerry went on to work as building and IT manager at East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) in Columbus until his retirement in January of 2020.

Jerry became a friend with all of those he met, often using humor, telling stories and sharing his wealth of knowledge about little known facts on various topics. Jerry enjoyed handicapping horses, bird watching, sports especially Nebraska volleyball and football, hunting and fishing, always having a dog by his side. In his free time Jerry enjoyed looking up recipes and cooking for his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children: Kathryn Marie (Cody) Placzek, and Patricia (Ryan) Inselman both of Columbus; Gregory (Lauren) Wielgus of Prosper, Texas; grandchildren: Dallas (Candace) of Loxley, Alabama, Isabella, Ian, Abigail, Ayden, Addison, and Aubrey; and great-grandchildren: Isabella and Dallas Jr. (DJ).

Brothers and sisters: William (Vickie) of Wooster, Ohio; Robert (Judy) of Shenandoah, Iowa; Marianne (Robert) Sullivan of Woodbine, Iowa; Kathleen Nammari of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Angela (Stanley) Kreiger of Omaha, Nebraska; Stephen (Lynn) Eagan, Minnesota; Vincent (Susan) of Sidney, Iowa; Marie of Omaha, Nebraska; Patty (Don) Suiter of Louisville, Colorado; and 28 nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Veronica Hilton; brother James; sister, Louise Grant; and brother-in-laws Tom and Zach.

Mass of Christian Burial is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday 3-5 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials could be directed to the family or Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.