Gerald Hopwood

Gerald Leon Hopwood

March 10, 1938 - March 21, 2022

Gerald Leon Hopwood, 84, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away March 21, 2022, at his home in Shelby.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 followed by a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Gerald was born March 10, 1938, at the Shelby Hospital to Leon D. and Verda Mae (Hanshew) Hopwood. He attended country school south of Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1955. Following high school he began farming south of Shelby.

On April 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Donna Jean Eller at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church. To this union three sons were born. They continued farming where Gerald also ran a repair shop on the farm. In the early 1980s he and a partner formed DG Energy. In 1985 they moved from the farm into Shelby. Gerald enjoyed working with his brothers-in-law at Eller Farms for a few years before joining Shelby Co-op driving truck from 1986 to the mid-1990s.

In retirement he enjoyed attending and following his grandchildren and their activities. He also enjoyed playing pool.

He was a member of Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean Hopwood of Shelby; sons, Ronald (Darla) Hopwood, Roger Hopwood and Rodney (Sarah) Hopwood all of Shelby; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Nichols of Geneva, Jean Poppe of Osceola and Jane Hopwood of Arizona; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Verda; one grandson, Caelan Hopwood; and brother-in-law, Dick Nichols.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.