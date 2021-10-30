Gerald Janicek

July 31, 1928 – October 29, 2021

Gerald Janicek, 93, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Bellwood. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Interment is at St. Joseph Cemetery, rural Bellwood with military honors.

Gerald E. Janicek was born July 31, 1928, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Leo and Laura (Schmit) Janicek. He attended Country School District No. 41 and graduated from Kramer High in 1945. Gerald was united in marriage to LaVetta Helen Novacek on Feb. 1, 1951, in Schuyler. He entered the military on March 1, 1951, and spent 13 months in Korea before his discharge on March 8, 1953.

Gerald was a farmer all his life and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellwood, a member and past officer of the Holy Name, trustee for the Cemetery Board for many years, a member of the County Board of Supervisors, and a member of the VFW and American Legion. Gerald was past president of the Butler County Feeders and Breeders Association. He was an avid bowler and past president of the Columbus Bowling Association and a member of the Butler County Fair Board.

Gerald loved playing, coaching and watching baseball.

He was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor for his service during the Korean War.

Gerald is survived by daughter, Gail (Mel) Bomar of Columbus; daughter, Wendy (Myron) Marquis of Courtland, Kansas; daughter, Joyce (Allan) Thorson of Hay Springs; daughter, Jeri (Dan) Truksa of David City; daughter, Theresa (Mark) Ingram of Shelby; son, Gary (Connie) Janicek of Seward; son, Greg (Ronda Hogan) Janicek of Spirit Lake, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and brother, Melvin Janicek of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVetta Janicek; parents, Leo and Laura Janicek; and great-grandson Carson Bomar.