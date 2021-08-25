Gerald "Jerry" Thomas

Gerald E. ‘Jerry' Thomas

August 3, 1942 - August 21, 2021

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. The Rev. Joseph A. Miksch of St. Isidore Catholic Church will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will follow in Memorial Cemetery. There is no visitation.

Jerry was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Joseph and Eleanor "Zach" Thomas. He was raised in Platte Center and graduated from Platte Center High School. After his schooling, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He returned to Columbus and served as the manager for Cook's Paint Store. Jerry met Jan Divis, they married in 1967; they spent 23 years married and spent 31 years as close friends. Jerry began a long career with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier in Fremont, Nebraska, which lasted from 1969 until he retired in 1998. In his retirement years, he enjoyed taking road trips, especially to Denver and Kansas City to spend time with family. He also spent a lot of time studying his family genealogy. He loved to spend time doing research and reading online. He also really loved cars.