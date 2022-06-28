Gerald Mancuso, D.D.S.

Gerald P. Mancuso, D.D.S.

August 7, 1932 – June 23, 2022

Gerald P. Mancuso, D.D.S., formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022.

Visitation was at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church-Creighton Campus, 2500 California Plaza in Omaha, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment with military honors at Resurrection Mausoleum.

Gerald was born on Aug. 7, 1932, to his parents, Frank P. and Tillie Mancuso. Doc was a Creighton man through and through. He attended Creighton Prep, Creighton University and graduated from Creighton School of Dentistry, class of 1957. In 2000 he was honored by the C.U. Dental School with the Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. Doc was an outstanding baseball player for both Creighton Prep and Creighton University.

Gerald was united in marriage to Carmalenia E. Quattrocchi on Aug. 10, 1957. Following his military service as a dentist in South Korea, he started his dental practice in Columbus, Nebraska, in August 1959.

The union of his marriage to Carmen brought three sons into this world: Gerald M., Stephen J, and Michael J. During his days in Columbus, Doc served on many boards and organizations. He also coached Little League baseball for many years, teaching not only the skills of the game, but also many life lessons as well.

After 55 years of practicing dentistry, Doc finally retired at the age of 82, often saying he retired two or three years too early. He loved his work, patients and wonderful staff that he always commented was a privilege to be around every day. Doc's patients meant everything to him. He took his job very seriously, going above and beyond to provide the best care he could deliver. He helped many people, never concerned about their level of income or status, but only with providing them top-notch quality care. His strong faith and values taught him to help the under-privileged people — everyone was equal in his eyes.

For most of his career he began his day by attending 6:30 a.m. Mass at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, then heading off to work on his bike, many times “no handed.” Gerald was the perfect example to his boys and grandchildren on how to live life and be a servant to Jesus and the people you encounter each day.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen; sons, Dr. Gerald M. (Terri), Dr. Stephen J. (Beth) and Michael J. (Tonie); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his in-laws and their spouses; nephews, nieces and many friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Frank J. Mancuso, D.D.S.

Memorials are suggested to the church of your choice.

Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER