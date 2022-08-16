Gerald Reeder

August 4, 1927 - August 13, 2022

Services are at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and will continue from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Burial is in the Columbus Cemetery.

Gerald Reeder was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Shelton, Nebraska, to Edward and Augustus (Bolts) Reeder. He grew up and attended grade school in Shelton. He went to work as a plasterer after grade school to support his family. On Dec. 2, 1951, he was united in marriage to Helen Marzolf at Elizabeth Valley near Kearney, Nebraska. They lived in various towns around the state until settling in Columbus. The couple enjoyed traveling, going on numerous trips all around the U.S. Gerald enjoyed square dancing, fishing and gardening.