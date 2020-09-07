Gerald Rountree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald "Gary" E. Rountree

June 27, 1956-September 1, 2020

Gerald "Gary" E. Rountree, 64, of David City, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at david place in David City.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Sept. 4 at the David City Cemetery, with Rev. Dan Spearow officiating.

Gary Eugene Rountree was born on June 27, 1956 in Red Oak, Iowa, to James and Joyce (Crawford) Rountree. He lived in Emerson, Iowa, and attended Nishna Valley Schools in Hastings, Iowa until the summer of 1973, when his family moved to David City. Gary graduated from David City High School in 1974.

On June 11, 1983, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Gary was united in marriage to Ruth Zeilinger of David City. Gary worked at Henningson Foods for 13 years, Reznicek Electric for over nine years, and for Filter Care of David City for 20 years.

Gary's greatest pride and joy was his woodworking. He would spend many hours in his shop working on different wood projects. He also enjoyed sports, especially football. Gary enjoyed teasing everyone, but especially his nieces and nephews.