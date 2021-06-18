Geraldine "Gerry" Preister

Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister

Age 94

Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister, 94, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olson celebrating the Mass.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, and continue at 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, all at the church. At 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, there will be a vigil service, also at the church.

Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.