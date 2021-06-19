Geraldine "Gerry" Preister

Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister

June 7, 1927 - June 16, 2021

Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister, 94, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday June 21, 2021, and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, all at the church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, also at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Geraldine was born on June 7, 1927, at Tarnov, Nebraska, to John P. and Mae (Cuba) Paprocki. She graduated from St. Michael's School in Tarnov in 1942. She was employed at Scott's Dime Store in Columbus, Nebraska, prior to her marriage to Harold M. Babel of St. Bernard, Nebraska, on Feb. 9, 1949, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov. They lived on a farm by Cornlea, Nebraska, for 17 years, before Harold's death on April 17, 1966. Harold and Geraldine had four children: Kenny, Larry, Allen and Judy.