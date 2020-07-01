Geraldine Semin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine “Geri” Semin

November 2, 1946-June 27, 2020

Geraldine “Geri” Semin, 73, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 2, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, all at the McKown Funeral Home. All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding spacing and capacity. The vigil service will be broadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Mass will be broadcast on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Geraldine Jean Semin was born Nov. 2, 1946 in Genoa, to Frank and Cecilia (Rinkol) Zoucha. Geraldine graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1965.

On Aug. 15, 1970, Geraldine was united in marriage to Gerald Semin at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. They lived in Columbus. Geraldine worked at Behlen Manufacturing and Dale Electronics until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She had a knack for remembering everyone's birthdays and anniversaries as well as knowing every Kenny Rogers song.