Germaine (Gerry) Cummins

November 12, 1926 – November 7, 2021

Germaine (Gerry) Cummins, 94, of Holdrege, passed away Nov. 7, 2021, with her family by her side in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Teresa's Church, located at 36th and Randolph in Lincoln. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 10, followed by a 7 p.m. rosary, also at the church.

Germaine was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Matthew and Hedwig (Triba) Jareski, the youngest of 12 children. She was united in marriage to Wilbur V. Cummins in 1947. With her family she resided in Columbus, Marysville, Missouri, Aurora, and eventually Holdrege, Nebraska, where she lived up to 2019.

Germaine was a homemaker and loving mother to 10 children. Much of her time was spent managing the family business of newspaper routes, lawn mowing, and various “kid” jobs; at one point, nine of her 10 children had paper routes.

She was an amazing gardener and was known as the “Tulip Lady” in Holdrege. She enjoyed music, reading, and writing, and was a long-time parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church. She loved visiting with people and was known for her sharp mind and wit; she spent many years corresponding by letter with friends and family.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, William, Robert, Bruce, Barbara, Jan, Donna and Lee Ann (Sammi); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; daughters, Patricia and Lynn, and son, Roger.

Memorials may be sent to All Saints Catholic Church or St. Bonaventure's School in Columbus, Nebraska.

