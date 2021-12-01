German "Pe-Wee" Pedraza

July 20, 1994 – November 28, 2021

German "Pe-Wee" Pedraza, 27, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Bryan West LGH in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. There will be a public visitation from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, prior to the service. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Interment will be in Matugeo, Michoacan, Mexico at a later date.

German “Pe-Wee” Pedraza was born July 20, 1994, in Emporia, Kansas to Miguel Pedraza and Leticia Leon. The family moved to Columbus where German attended Columbus Public Schools. He enjoyed going fishing, listening to music and was a passionate member of the Raider Nation. German loved his family and was always the life of the party. He could always turn gray skies into a beautiful sunshine.

German is survived by his daughter, Ayvah Cruz of Columbus; father, Miguel Pedraza of Columbus; mother, Leticia Leon of Lincoln; brother, Miguel Pedraza, Jr. of Columbus; niece, Mia Pedraza of Denver, Colorado; brother, Marcelo Tellez of Lincoln; brother, Julio Tellez of Lincoln; sister, Lupita Pedraza of Columbus; brother, Emiliano Pedraza of Columbus; grandparents, Rodolfo and Esperanza Leon of Nampa, Idaho; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

German was preceded in death by grandparents, Silvestre and Rafaela Pedraza.

German "Pe-Wee" Pedraza, de 27 años, de Lincoln, Nebraska, Falleció el Domingo 28, de Noviembre de 2021,en West LGH en Lincoln Nebraska.

Un Rosario se llevará acabo el Miércoles,1 de Diciembre a las 7:00P.M. en Gass Haney Funeral Home. Habra una visita pública y recibirán condolencias de 5:00 PM. a 7:00 PM el Miercoles antes del servicio. El servicio sera transmitido en vivo en la pagina de Facebook de Gass Haney Funeral Home. El entierro será en Matugeo Michoacán Mexico en una fecha más tarde.

German "Pe-Wee" Pedraza nacio el 20 de Julio de 1994 en Emporia, Kansas, a Miguel Pedraza y Leticia Leon. La familia se mudo a Columbus , donde German asistió alas escuelas de Columbus. Le gustava ir a pescar, escuchar musica, y era un miembro apasionado de Raider Nation. German amaba a su familia y era la luz de la fiesta, el siempre podria convertir los cielos grises en hermosos rayos de sol.

German le sobreviven, Hija, Ayvah Cruz de Columbus; padre, Miguel Pedraza de Columbus; madre, Leticia Leon de Lincoln, hermano, Miguel Pedraza Jr de Columbus; sobrina, Mia Pedraza de Denver, Colorado; hermano, Marcelo Tellez de Lincoln; hermano, Julio Tellez de Lincoln; hermana, Lupita Pedraza de Columbus; hermano, Emiliano Pedraza de Columbus; abuelos, Rodolfo y Esperanza Leon de Nampa Idaho; y numerosos tias; tios y primos.

German es Procedido en la muerte por sus abuelos, Silvestre y Rafaela Pedraza.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.