Gladys Barr

March 11, 1925 - April 1, 2022

Gladys Barr, 97, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at david place in David City, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

Gladys Barr was born March 11, 1925, in Colfax County to Martin and Mary (Pokorny) Sloup. She attended Colfax County School and on April 12, 1944, was united in marriage to Virgil Barr at the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. To this union, two sons were born, Marvin and Eugene. Gladys was an immaculate housekeeper, not only for her own home, but also did housekeeping for many families in the Schuyler area. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering and Friday night card playing with friends. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler since 1957.

Gladys is survived by son, Eugene Barr of Schuyler; and nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by parents, Martin and Mary Sloup; husband, Virgil Barr; son, Marvin Barr; and sisters, Irene “Arlene” Fichtl and Maryann Faltys.

Memorials may be directed to those of family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com