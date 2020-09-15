× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gladys Luckey

September 16, 1921-September 11, 2020

Gladys Luckey, 98, of Columbus, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, Platte County Historical Society, or those of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page and all current CDC guidelines will be followed.

Gladys Luckey was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Platte County, on the family farm near Leigh, to Henry and Cornelia (Wullschleger) Hoessel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh. Gladys attended District 23 School and Platte College, graduating with an LPN degree on Jan. 3, 1972. She worked at the Behlen Community Hospital and Columbus Clinic until she retired in 1987.