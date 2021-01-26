Glenn Sokol

Glenn Edward Sokol

April 8, 1958 - January 22, 2021

Glenn was born on April 8, 1958, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Edward and Annette (Paprocki) Sokol. He was a very creative person who enjoyed cooking and was talented at making small sculptures using electronic and computer parts. He loved the outdoors and mowing lawns with his John Deere tractor. To Glenn, no one was a stranger but someone he knew from the moment they met. Glenn enjoyed laughter and conversation. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.