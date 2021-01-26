Glenn Sokol

Glenn Edward Sokol
April 8, 1958 - January 22, 2021
Glenn Edward Sokol, 62, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from tongue and jaw cancer at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pennsylvania.
A remembrance service of Glenn will be held at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, at a future date followed by burial at Sts. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center, Nebraska.
Glenn was born on April 8, 1958, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Edward and Annette (Paprocki) Sokol. He was a very creative person who enjoyed cooking and was talented at making small sculptures using electronic and computer parts. He loved the outdoors and mowing lawns with his John Deere tractor. To Glenn, no one was a stranger but someone he knew from the moment they met. Glenn enjoyed laughter and conversation. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Annette Sokol of State College, Pennsylvania; Fred (Cindy) Sokol of Elkhart, Indiana; nephew, Chase (Dani) Sokol of Omaha, Nebraska; great-nieces, Lorelei and Lila Sokol; niece, Riann (Mike) Sokol Greek of N. St. Paul, Minnesota; great-nephews, Graison and Lucas Greek and great-niece, Rylee Greek; brother, Max (Tara) Sokol of Naperville, Illinois; nieces, Carlyn and Morgan Sokol of Naperville, Illinois; sister, Roxanne (Adam) Sokol Corson of State College, Pennsylvania; niece, Ella Corson of State College, Pennsylvania; nephew, A.J. Corson of State College, Pennsylvania; special dear friend, Wendy Snetsinger of State College, Pennsylvania; and many relatives in Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Vernie Sokol and Dennis and Clara Paprocki; and special friend, Bob Snetsinger.
Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Area Rescue Mission.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com