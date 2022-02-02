Glenn Sorensen

Glenn Milo Sorensen

June 17, 1932 - January 30, 2022

Glenn Milo Sorensen, 89, Lincoln passed away Jan. 30, 2022.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St. Masks are required. Interment at 2:45 p.m. in Cedar View Cemetery in Doniphan, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St.

He was born June 17, 1932, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Anton and Laurine (Andersen) Sorensen.

Glenn served in the U.S. Army with the 293rd Construction Engineers in Germany during the Korean War as a demolition specialist. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He taught high school at Cambridge, St. Edward, Monroe and Crete (1961-1980). He designed a state-of-the-art agriculture center, and completed his teaching career at Southeast Community College in Beatrice where he taught and served as interim department chair for one year (1981-1992). He was the recipient of the 1990 Burlington Northern Faculty Achievement Award and the 1992 Outstanding Conservation Teacher Award presented by the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District.

Following his retirement in 1992, Glenn and Violet moved to Lincoln where he enjoyed giving tours of Pioneers Park, traveling and spoiling his grandchildren. He also managed farms in Nebraska and Kansas.

Glenn was a member of the United Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #342, VFW, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in Lincoln, Nebraska, Chamber of Commerce-Ag Committee, United Way Campaign, Kiwanis Club (Homestead Early Morning), Nebraska Vocational Ag Association, American Vocational Association, National Arbor Day Foundation, Soil Conservation Society of America, National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, National Association of Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture.

Family members include his wife, Violet; sons, Timothy (Janet) Sorensen of Elmwood and Paul (Barbara) Sorensen of Lincoln; daughters, Diane (Ted) Johnson of Raymond, Deborah “Debbie” (Terry) Larsen of Grand Island and Elizabeth “Beth” Sorensen of Lincoln; step-sons, Warren (Betty) Lautenschlager of Mesa, Arizona, and Kenny (Barbara) Lautenschlager of Wahoo; step-daughters, Beverly (Gerald) Helzer of Kearney and Joanne (John) Vopalensky of Placentia, California; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Norma; brothers, Vernon, Irving, Dennis, Arvid, Carroll and Allan; sisters, Elva, Josephine, Marjorie and Amy; step-son, Norman Lautenschlager; and great-grandson, Jaxon Matulka.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to “St. Ansgar Rosenborg Cemetery Association”, 40692 490th Ave., Lindsay, NE 68644.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.