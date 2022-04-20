Glenna Brewer

April 29, 1942 - April 18, 2022

Glenna Brewer, of Columbus, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bryan LGH-West in Lincoln.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

Glenna Brewer was born April 29, 1942, in Atkinson, Nebraska, to John “Red” and Evelyn (Hickerson) Bilstein. Glenna graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1960. Glenna was married to Joseph P. Rinke and to this union two daughters, Debra and Susan, were born. Glenna worked various jobs while raising her family before going to work at D & L where she met Allan Brewer. They were married on May 22, 1985, and she gained a step-son Daniel and step-daughter Nicole. Glenna later proudly and passionately worked as a dispatcher for the Platte County Sheriff's Office until her retirement.

Glenna enjoyed watching gameshows, taking care of her home and garden, dancing, her dog Ernie and spending time at their cabin at Bellwood Lakes. She was a great “Mama Bear” to her family.

Glenna is survived by her daughter, Debra Rinke of Columbus; daughter, Susan Rinke of Columbus; step-son, Dan Brewer of Columbus; step-daughter, Nicole Brewer of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Bilstein of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Allan Brewer; parents, John and Evelyn Bilstein; sister, Eileen Witt; and grandchildren, Dakota and Tyson Ann.